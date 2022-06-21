Overview

Dr. Theodore Schreiber, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Harper University Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Schreiber works at Cardiovascular Consultants, PC in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.