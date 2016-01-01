Overview

Dr. Theodore Schiff, MD is a Dermatologist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Schiff works at Water's Edge Dermatology in Stuart, FL with other offices in Sebring, FL, Port Saint Lucie, FL and Okeechobee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.