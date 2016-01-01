Dr. Theodore Schiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Schiff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Theodore Schiff, MD is a Dermatologist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Water's Edge Dermatology2601 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 219-2777
Waters Edge Dermatology LLC4180 Us Highway 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 314-4407
Waters Edge Dermatology1400 SE Goldtree Dr Ste 107, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 335-3550
Waters Edge Dermatology301 NE 19TH DR, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 467-6767
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1043276124
- Marshfield Clin
- Ny University Med Ctr Bellevue Hosp
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Schiff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiff has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.