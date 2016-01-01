Overview

Dr. Theodore Ruza is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Mclaren Oakland and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Ruza works at Dr Theodore J Ruza DO, PC in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.