See All Orthopedic Surgeons in O Fallon, MO
Dr. Theodore Rummel, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Theodore Rummel, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Theodore Rummel, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med At Still University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital.

Dr. Rummel works at Signature Orthopedics in O Fallon, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
10 (535)
View Profile
Dr. Dwight Woiteshek, MD
Dr. Dwight Woiteshek, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Signature Orthopedics - O'Fallon
    9323 Phoenix Village Pkwy, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 561-0871
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Signature Orthopedics - St. Peters
    112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 6, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 229-5900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Progress West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rummel?

    Feb 22, 2020
    DR RUMMEL IS AN EXCELLENT PRACTITIONER WHO LISTENS TO YOU AS A PATIENT. HE IS ALSO CONVERSANT WITH CURRENT LEGISLATION CONCERNING MEDICAL ISSUES AND CAN HELP WITH INFORMATION. I FEEL COMFORTABLE WORKING WITH HIM AND TRUST HIS CLINICAL JUDGMENT.
    M HALL — Feb 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Theodore Rummel, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Theodore Rummel, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rummel to family and friends

    Dr. Rummel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rummel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Theodore Rummel, DO.

    About Dr. Theodore Rummel, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508978164
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med At Still University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Rummel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rummel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rummel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rummel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rummel has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rummel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rummel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rummel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rummel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rummel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Theodore Rummel, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.