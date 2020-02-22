Dr. Theodore Rummel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rummel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Rummel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Rummel, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med At Still University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital.
Locations
Signature Orthopedics - O'Fallon9323 Phoenix Village Pkwy, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 561-0871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Signature Orthopedics - St. Peters112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 6, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 229-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
DR RUMMEL IS AN EXCELLENT PRACTITIONER WHO LISTENS TO YOU AS A PATIENT. HE IS ALSO CONVERSANT WITH CURRENT LEGISLATION CONCERNING MEDICAL ISSUES AND CAN HELP WITH INFORMATION. I FEEL COMFORTABLE WORKING WITH HIM AND TRUST HIS CLINICAL JUDGMENT.
About Dr. Theodore Rummel, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med At Still University Of Health Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
