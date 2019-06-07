Dr. Theodore Ruff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Ruff, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Ruff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2801 Parklawn Dr Ste 303, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 733-3030
-
2
Oklahoma Surgical Group Pllc2525 NW Expressway Ste 610, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 286-9465
-
3
BVA Shawnee1501 Airport Dr, Shawnee, OK 74804 Directions (405) 733-3030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Midwest Medical Group Pllc8800 Se 15th St, Midwest City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 733-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruff?
Dr. Ruff Is an amazing surgeon who is prompt in all his duties and ensures that us as a patient is cared for in the proper and precise manner. Dr. Ruff also has amazing bed side manners and makes you feel welcome.
About Dr. Theodore Ruff, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1477529139
Education & Certifications
- Wright State/Wright-Patterson AFB
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruff has seen patients for Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.