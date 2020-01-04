See All Podiatric Surgeons in Pompton Plains, NJ
Podiatric Surgery
Dr. Theodore Roberto, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pompton Plains, NJ. They graduated from Temple Univ School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Roberto works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Pompton Plains, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ and Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chilton Medical Center
    Chilton Medical Center
97 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 944-0226
  2. 2
    New Jersey Foot and Ankle Specialists LLC
    New Jersey Foot and Ankle Specialists LLC
1700 State Route 23, Wayne, NJ 07470
(973) 944-0226
  3. 3
    Angelo Del Priore Dpm
    Angelo Del Priore Dpm
290 Madison Ave Ste 3A, Morristown, NJ 07960
(973) 998-8898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Chilton Medical Center
  Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Charcot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 04, 2020
    Caring and knowledgeable physician. I have a chronic condition which he treated and planned with me prevention from returning exercises and plan.
    — Jan 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Theodore Roberto, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1730417130
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Morristown Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Temple Univ School Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Roberto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberto is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Roberto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

