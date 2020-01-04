Dr. Theodore Roberto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Roberto, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Roberto, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pompton Plains, NJ. They graduated from Temple Univ School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Roberto works at
Locations
Chilton Medical Center97 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (973) 944-0226
New Jersey Foot and Ankle Specialists LLC1700 State Route 23, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 944-0226
Angelo Del Priore Dpm290 Madison Ave Ste 3A, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 998-8898
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and knowledgeable physician. I have a chronic condition which he treated and planned with me prevention from returning exercises and plan.
About Dr. Theodore Roberto, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1730417130
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Medical Center
- Temple Univ School Of Podiatric Medicine
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Roberto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberto works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberto.
