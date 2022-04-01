Overview

Dr. Theodore Rheney Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Mission Hospital Mcdowell.



Dr. Rheney Jr works at Asheville Head Neck/Ear Surgeon in Asheville, NC with other offices in Hendersonville, NC and Marion, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.