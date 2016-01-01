Dr. Theodore Randolph, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Randolph, DPM
Overview
Dr. Theodore Randolph, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3 Medical Dr Ste C, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-7785
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theodore Randolph, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1831197318
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randolph has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randolph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Randolph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randolph.
