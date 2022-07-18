Overview

Dr. Theodore Pollock, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.



Dr. Pollock works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.