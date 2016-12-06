See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Theodore Piliszek, MD

Internal Medicine
Dr. Theodore Piliszek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med

Dr. Piliszek works at Advanced Health And Wellness Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Health and Wellness LLC
    13661 VERAMARION ST, Houston, TX 77070 (281) 469-4156

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Nasopharyngitis
Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Nasopharyngitis
Arthritis

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Coventry Health Care

    Dec 06, 2016
    Thorough, caring, brilliant, knowledgeable about EVERYTHING! Best doctor in town, I'm sure. Where else can you go and have the doctor spend two to three hours with you.
    Ruth Barner in Houston, TX — Dec 06, 2016
    About Dr. Theodore Piliszek, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Italian, Polish and Spanish
    • 1245325612
    • Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
