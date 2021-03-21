Dr. Theodore Pasquali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasquali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Pasquali, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Theodore Pasquali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
SoCal Eye3300 E South St, Lakewood, CA 90805 Directions (562) 531-2020Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Theodore Pasquali3801 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 531-2020Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
for a routine eye check up
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164682738
- Durrie Vision
- Cole Eye Inst, Cleveland Clin Foundation
- Banner Good Samaritan
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Princeton U
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Pasquali speaks Spanish.
