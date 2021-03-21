Overview

Dr. Theodore Pasquali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Pasquali works at Eye Physicians in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.