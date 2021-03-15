Overview

Dr. Theodore Pappas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, MUSC Health University Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Pappas works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care in Mount Pleasant, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.