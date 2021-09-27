Dr. Theodore Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Pappas, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Pappas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 200 Trent Dr Ste 1131, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 681-3442
Private Diagnostic Clinic Pllc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-4064TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was very receptive to my needs. His team is very caring and provide education and assistance as needed. I had a very complex abdominal hernia. I had 8 other surgeries by other surgeons on the East Coast. Dr. Pappas was challenged with my condition and was willing to study and investigate possible solutions. He met with other doctors via Zoom conferencing discussing my case. He has performed an amazing repair of my abdominal hernia. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Theodore Pappas, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1366401390
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
