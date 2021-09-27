Overview

Dr. Theodore Pappas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.