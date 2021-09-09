Dr. Theodore Osuala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osuala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Osuala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Osuala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Port Harcourt.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9470 Annapolis Rd Ste 107, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 577-9111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have severe GAD with moderate to severe OCD and I had a severe relapse from trying to wean off medications that I really needed! I was referred to Dr Osuala and He has been my angel! He got me on the medication regimen that I needed to be on! He relates to you as a patient without judging! He is honest and I praise Jesus for using him to take care of me! I bless him in Jesus Name! Thank you God for this doctor and for others that really care about their patients!
About Dr. Theodore Osuala, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Port Harcourt
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osuala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osuala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osuala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Osuala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osuala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osuala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osuala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.