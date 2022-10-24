Dr. Theodore Nyame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nyame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Nyame, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Nyame, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Nyame works at
Locations
Charlotte Plastic Surgery Ctr2215 RANDOLPH RD, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Excellent results. He is the real deal.
About Dr. Theodore Nyame, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1104050855
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship, Australia
- Harvard Plastic Surgery Program
- Harvard Affil Hosp
- Harvard Medical School
- Cornell University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nyame has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nyame accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nyame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nyame works at
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Nyame. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nyame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nyame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nyame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.