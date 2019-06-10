Dr. Theodore Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Murray, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They completed their fellowship with Cambridge Hospital Harvard Medical School
Dr. Murray works at
Locations
Theodore Murray MD1734 Massachusetts Ave Ste 32, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 396-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murray worked with my son for several years. He was smart, empathic, and patient, and was very helpful with parenting advice.
About Dr. Theodore Murray, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1316075633
Education & Certifications
- Cambridge Hospital Harvard Medical School
- Cambridge Hospital
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
