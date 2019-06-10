See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Cambridge, MA
Dr. Theodore Murray, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Theodore Murray, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They completed their fellowship with Cambridge Hospital Harvard Medical School

Dr. Murray works at Theodore Murray MD in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Theodore Murray MD
    1734 Massachusetts Ave Ste 32, Cambridge, MA 02138 (617) 396-4463

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHA Cambridge Hospital
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 10, 2019
    Dr. Murray worked with my son for several years. He was smart, empathic, and patient, and was very helpful with parenting advice.
    About Dr. Theodore Murray, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316075633
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cambridge Hospital Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    • Cambridge Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murray works at Theodore Murray MD in Cambridge, MA. View the full address on Dr. Murray’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

