Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Theodore Morgan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They graduated from Meharry Med Coll.
Beautiful Minds Mental Hlth Svs3200 Highlands Pkwy SE Ste 400, Smyrna, GA 30082 Directions (678) 388-0946
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
This is an excellent doctor. He's warm, enthusiastic, and has an unparalleled knowledge of pharmacology. I've found few psychiatrists are as skilled in therapy as they are with medication; Dr. Morgan is one of them. He doesn't wall off his personal experiences to maintain an artificial doctor-patient distance. Talking to him is more like talking to a wise friend.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1861602443
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- UAB
- Meharry Med Coll
- FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
