Dr. Theodore McRackan, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Theodore McRackan, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. McRackan works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion
    8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health University Medical Center
    171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health University Medical Center Extension
    165 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Theodore McRackan, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1881867950
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore McRackan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McRackan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McRackan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McRackan has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McRackan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. McRackan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McRackan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McRackan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McRackan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

