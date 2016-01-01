Dr. Theodore McRackan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McRackan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore McRackan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore McRackan, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
1
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
2
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
3
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
4
MUSC Health University Medical Center Extension165 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theodore McRackan, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1881867950
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
