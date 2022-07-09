Dr. McLemore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore McLemore, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore McLemore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McLemore works at
Locations
Paris Pulmonary Clinic1055 Clarksville St Ste 110, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 784-2135
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
DR is an amazing doctor treats 10 members of our family and many many of our friends. Although we moved 700 miles away my spouse and i drive back for his care. He does not “suffer fools gladly” so don’t go if you will not follow his advice.
About Dr. Theodore McLemore, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLemore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McLemore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLemore.
