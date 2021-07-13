Overview

Dr. Theodore Mason, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Ware, MA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



Dr. Mason works at Radiology And Imaging Inc in Ware, MA with other offices in Springfield, MA and Northampton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.