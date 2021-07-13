Dr. Theodore Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Mason, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Mason, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Ware, MA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
Dr. Mason works at
Locations
Mary Lane85 South St, Ware, MA 01082 Directions (413) 967-2249Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Ear Nose & Throat, Surgeons of Western New England LLC100 Wason Ave Ste 100, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 732-7426Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Northampton766 N King St Ste 102, Northampton, MA 01060 Directions (413) 586-2033
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mason took a lot of time with me today, thoroughly explaining my options for my ear condition. I came away with all the information I had to make my important decision to have surgery or just use hearing aids. He left me feeling confident in his ability to perform the surgery successfully but gave me lots of room to choose not to have it. I really felt heard and respected.
About Dr. Theodore Mason, MD
- Neurotology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CA Ear Inst Stanford
- Univ of IL
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
