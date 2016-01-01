Dr. Theodore Masek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Masek, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Masek, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from MATIAS H. AZNAR MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE INCORPORATED and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Masek works at
Locations
Genesiscare of California A Medical Corp.77840 Flora Rd, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 200-8777
Valor Oncology40055 Bob Hope Dr Ste B, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 202-3946
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Theodore Masek, MD
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MATIAS H. AZNAR MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE INCORPORATED
- Radiation Oncology
