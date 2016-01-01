Overview

Dr. Theodore Masek, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from MATIAS H. AZNAR MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE INCORPORATED and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Masek works at Champaign Dental Group in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.