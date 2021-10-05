Dr. Theodore Margo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Margo, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Margo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.
Dr. Margo works at
Locations
-
1
Summit1201 Summit Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76102 Directions (817) 332-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Margo?
What a first class Doctor accompanied by a top class staff of support people . The surgery center was also a blue ribbon experience . I traveled from Montana to Ft Worth on recommendation from Doctor Judy Myers and did not experience any discomfiture during or following cataract surgery on both eyes. The professional and bed side manners of all the staff were of the highest levels of care and concern for our well being and security . Doctor Ted , you and the staff display confidence and a positive , happy atmosphere . Thank you and may God always bless you and what you all do for your community close and from afar. Last but not the least by far , Doctor Judy Myers , a high level of professionalism I have never seen in the eye care community. Any one would welcome you at the drop of a hat . May all of you stay safe and healthy while I am clearly grateful and looking at the beauty of the Beartooth Mountain range near Fishtail , Montana
About Dr. Theodore Margo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780680892
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Univ Sch Med
- Baylor University Med Ctr
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margo works at
Dr. Margo speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Margo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.