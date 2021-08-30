Overview

Dr. Theodore Manson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Manson works at Ira L. Fedder MD - Towson Orthopaedic Associates in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.