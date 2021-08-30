Dr. Theodore Manson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Manson, MD
Dr. Theodore Manson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Towson Orthopaedic Associates201 Plumtree Rd Ste 301, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 337-7900MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday7:45am - 2:15pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Towson Office8322 Bellona Ave Ste 100, Baltimore, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-7900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
He changed my life. My knee was so messed up and he was a miracle worker. He's so kind and caring. I can't say enough good things about him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1760537666
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
