Dr. Theodore Maglione, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Theodore Maglione, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Maglione works at
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-5497
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Maglione operated on me and replaced my pacemaker under conscious sedation. He is extremely competent, very pleasant, and careful. He is very trustworthy, has a wonderful group of 4 nurses and they all worked together in concert together! He replaced a bad lead and inserted the latest pacemaker model. I give them and the other staff of RWJ 5 stars.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1932444940
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Maglione has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maglione accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Maglione using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Maglione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Maglione. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maglione.
