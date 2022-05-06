Overview

Dr. Theodore Macey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana School Of Medicine Indianapolis In|Indiana University School Of Medicine|School Of Aerospace Medicine At Brooks Air Force Base and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.



Dr. Macey works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Fort Walton Beach, FL with other offices in Destin, FL and Niceville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.