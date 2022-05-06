See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Dr. Theodore Macey, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Theodore Macey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana School Of Medicine Indianapolis In|Indiana University School Of Medicine|School Of Aerospace Medicine At Brooks Air Force Base and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.

Dr. Macey works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Fort Walton Beach, FL with other offices in Destin, FL and Niceville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud
    1034 Mar Walt Dr Unit 100, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 916-5524
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud
    36474C Emerald Coast Pkwy Ste 3101, Destin, FL 32541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 916-5523
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Niceville
    554 Twin Cities Blvd Ste D, Niceville, FL 32578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 208-0844
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
  • HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis-Like Fracture of the Hip Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Triwest

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 06, 2022
    My wife, my family ( daughters )and I have been going to Dr. Macey for almost thirty years. We never walked away from him without knowing all that was going to happen, good or bad. Great Doctor and person.
    William A. Bowes — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Theodore Macey, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952305484
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hughston Sports Medical Clinic Columbus Ga
    Residency
    • Orthopedic Surgical Tulaneuniversitynew Orleans La|Tulane University Medical Center and Houston Sports Medicine Clinic
    Internship
    • Straight Surgical - United States Airforce Base Met Center Kessler Airforce Base MS|United States Air Force Medical Center Keesler
    Medical Education
    • Indiana School Of Medicine Indianapolis In|Indiana University School Of Medicine|School Of Aerospace Medicine At Brooks Air Force Base
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Macey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macey has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Macey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

