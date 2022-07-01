Overview

Dr. Theodore Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Menifee Global Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Inland Valley Retina in Corona, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA and Menifee, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.