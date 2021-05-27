See All Plastic Surgeons in Greensburg, PA
Overview

Dr. Theodore Lazzaro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Dr. Lazzaro works at Surgical Spine Associates in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aestique Ambulatory Surgical Center
    1 Aesthetic Way, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 832-7555
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Aestique - Shadyside
    5989 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 345-0061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aging Face
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Aging Face
Benign Tumor
Birthmark

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lazzaro?

    May 27, 2021
    Good people, great services. It is my privilege to be a part of Aestique's care!
    T. Ann — May 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Theodore Lazzaro, MD
    About Dr. Theodore Lazzaro, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346210598
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • W Penn Hospital
    Internship
    • U Calif San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Lazzaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazzaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazzaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazzaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazzaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazzaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazzaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazzaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

