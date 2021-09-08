See All Interventional Cardiologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Theodore Lau, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Theodore Lau, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Lau works at Practice in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Office
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Cardiomyopathy
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Cardiomyopathy

Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Cardiomyopathy
Aortic Ectasia
Cardiomegaly
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Palpitations
Pericardial Disease
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Stenosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Aneurysm
Angina
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Ventricular Septal Defect
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Angioplasty
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Valve Surgery
Atherectomy
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiovascular Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Impella Device
Inferior Vena Cava Filter
Mitral Valve Surgery
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Artery Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Rotational Atherectomy
Secondary Hypertension
Stenting
Thoracentesis
Thrombolysis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Unstable Angina
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Ventricular Fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Sep 08, 2021
Excellent
Nora Elaine Oxford — Sep 08, 2021
About Dr. Theodore Lau, MD

  • Interventional Cardiology
  • English, Cantonese and Chinese
  • Male
  • 1205986312
Education & Certifications

  • TEXAS HEART INSTITUTE
  • University of Texas Health Science Center
  • McGill University
  • Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Theodore Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lau has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Lau speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

