Overview

Dr. Theodore Krum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Utmb Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Krum works at USMD Arlington South OB/GYN Clinic in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.