Dr. Korty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore Korty, DO
Overview
Dr. Theodore Korty, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Korty works at
Locations
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 204-6420Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Found the doctor to be friendly and professional at this point I’m happy with him and his staff.
About Dr. Theodore Korty, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1134580863
Education & Certifications
- LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Korty accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Korty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korty.
