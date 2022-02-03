Dr. Theodore Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Kim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
Allergy Partners of Northern Virginia14520 Avion Pkwy Ste 150, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 378-5155Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient here since 2014. Dr Kim and his team are simply wonderful. They take great care of me. I happily come in every month for my allergy shot, yearly for my check-in with Dr Kim, and as needed for other items. The tea has been here as long or longer as I have been a patient, and are great. You can tell they get along well and keep the office fun, from their seasonal decorating contests to sharing jokes. (“What is a vampire’s favorite fruit? A NECK-tarine!”) I highly recommend this office to anyone who is in need of an allergist.
About Dr. Theodore Kim, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1982694618
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- The George Washington Univ
- Allergy & Immunology
