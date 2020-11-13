Dr. Theodore Kim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Kim, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Theodore Kim, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Skagit Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Katmai Oncology Group3851 Piper St Ste U340, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5011
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Skagit Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
As I approach one year of treatment for breast cancer, I want to thank Dr Theodore Kim of Katmai Oncology, his nurse Yolanda, Sang and the front desk ladies, the cheerful efficient ladies in the infusion rooms and others behind the scenes for the professional and loving care I have received since January. No one enjoys their cancer experience, but these professionals have supported me by listening to my concerns, explaining my treatment options clearly, cheering me on and returning my phone calls promptly. The user friendly portal is a great communication asset. I recommend Dr Kim and this practice to anyone who is looking for an oncologist. Yes, they did all this and dealt with COVID 19 at the same time.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1952325359
- Tufts Medical Center Program
- Albany Medical Center
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
