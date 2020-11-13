See All Oncologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Theodore Kim, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Skagit Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Katmai Oncology Group in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Katmai Oncology Group
    3851 Piper St Ste U340, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Skagit Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Myeloma

Treatment frequency



Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 13, 2020
    As I approach one year of treatment for breast cancer, I want to thank Dr Theodore Kim of Katmai Oncology, his nurse Yolanda, Sang and the front desk ladies, the cheerful efficient ladies in the infusion rooms and others behind the scenes for the professional and loving care I have received since January. No one enjoys their cancer experience, but these professionals have supported me by listening to my concerns, explaining my treatment options clearly, cheering me on and returning my phone calls promptly. The user friendly portal is a great communication asset. I recommend Dr Kim and this practice to anyone who is looking for an oncologist. Yes, they did all this and dealt with COVID 19 at the same time.
    Jan Wachsmuth — Nov 13, 2020
    About Dr. Theodore Kim, DO

Specialties

    • Medical Oncology
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • Tufts Medical Center Program
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Kim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

