Overview

Dr. Theodore Katz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of West Virginia.



Dr. Katz works at Thomas P. Petrick, DMD & Theodore J. Katz, DDS, PC in Guilford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.