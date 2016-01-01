Dr. Katner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore Katner, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Katner, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Katner works at
Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-6127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theodore Katner, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1922233600
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
