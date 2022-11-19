Dr. Theodore Kanne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Kanne, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Kanne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Locations
ENT/Allergy Associates2910 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 244-2562Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Visit was excellent. Information explained and easily understood.
About Dr. Theodore Kanne, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Med Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of California At Irvine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
