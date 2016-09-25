Overview

Dr. Theodore Jones, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at EYE DOCTORS OF LANCASTER in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.