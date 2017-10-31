See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Theodore Johnson, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Theodore Johnson, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Georgia Regents University.

Dr. Johnson works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2426
  2. 2
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3813
  3. 3
    Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry
    901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2481

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Ewing's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Germ Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Rhabdomyosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wilms' Tumor Chevron Icon

Oct 31, 2017
Over several years, we have been all across the US to major and leading institutions for care of our son which we believe qualifies us to state with certainty that Dr. Johnson tops them all. Our analogy is that he is the Apollo 13 Flight Director who is known for a "failure is not an option' attitude. Furthermore, his bedside manners and amount of time that he spends with us is unmatched. After two years of seeing him very frequently, it is our opinion that we have found the best in the world.
CH in Evans, GA — Oct 31, 2017
About Dr. Theodore Johnson, MD

  • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • 1255453759
Education & Certifications

  • Cincinatti Chldns Hosp
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Residency
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
  • Georgia Regents University
  • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Theodore Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

