Dr. Theodore Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Johnson, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Georgia Regents University.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
-
2
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3813
-
3
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Over several years, we have been all across the US to major and leading institutions for care of our son which we believe qualifies us to state with certainty that Dr. Johnson tops them all. Our analogy is that he is the Apollo 13 Flight Director who is known for a "failure is not an option' attitude. Furthermore, his bedside manners and amount of time that he spends with us is unmatched. After two years of seeing him very frequently, it is our opinion that we have found the best in the world.
About Dr. Theodore Johnson, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1255453759
Education & Certifications
- Cincinatti Chldns Hosp
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Georgia Regents University
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.