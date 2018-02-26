Overview

Dr. Theodore Hovick Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.



Dr. Hovick Jr works at Mount Nittany Health OB/GYN in State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.