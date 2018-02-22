Overview

Dr. Theodore Houk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Houk works at Theodore C Houk MD in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.