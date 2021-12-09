Overview

Dr. Theodore Hausler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University.



Dr. Hausler works at Center For Family Practice in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.