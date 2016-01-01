Dr. Handrup Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore Handrup Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Theodore Handrup Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Theodore Handrup MD Ltd.2800 N Sheridan Rd Ste 502, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 472-1483
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Theodore Handrup Jr, MD
- 52 years of experience
- English
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Handrup Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handrup Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Handrup Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handrup Jr.
