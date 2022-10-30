Dr. Theodore Haley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Haley, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Haley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Haley works at
Locations
Advanced Surgical Associates3367 S Mercy Rd Ste 210, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 850-2098
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haley was the absolute best surgeon I've ever had. I went to him back in 2015 uncertain of what was wrong with me. I met Dr. Haley and he instantly knew something was wrong. He examined me and determined I need surgery and fast. He made the entire surgery a success and he really made me feel comfortable, welcomed, and like I was his only patient. He is such a blessing and an amazing human being. I thank God for him and I am so happy that I met him. He was my 3 opinion doctor and I am forever grateful for him.
About Dr. Theodore Haley, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integrated Surg Res
- Banner Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Phx, Az 85006
- University of Arizona
- Arizona State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haley has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Haley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.