Dr. Theodore Haley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Haley works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.