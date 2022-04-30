Dr. Theodore Gregorius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregorius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Gregorius, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Gregorius, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
New Port Beach Office360 San Miguel Dr Ste 701, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 759-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gregorius?
There are not enough superlatives to describe Dr. Gregorius's skills as a surgeon and empathy as a human being. I suffered a serious industrial accident and he took very conservative measures to save my shoulder and psychological well-being. While traumatic in its' nature, having a shoulder replacement and ultimately a reversal was very successful and I believe that my best life is ahead of me. My future is bright because he walked me through every phase of recovery and helped be believe that all things were possible. Recovery was slow and steady and he was right with every decision he helped me make. I was truly blessed to have Dr. Gregorius as my guide. As an athlete himself, he understands the need to get people back into life, as an Orthopedist, he knows how to keep them there.
About Dr. Theodore Gregorius, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013950450
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Dr. Gregorius has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregorius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gregorius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gregorius has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregorius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregorius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregorius.
