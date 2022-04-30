Overview

Dr. Theodore Gregorius, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Gregorius works at California Orthopedic Specs in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.