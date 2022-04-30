See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Theodore Gregorius, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Theodore Gregorius, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Gregorius works at California Orthopedic Specs in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Port Beach Office
    360 San Miguel Dr Ste 701, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 759-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 30, 2022
    There are not enough superlatives to describe Dr. Gregorius's skills as a surgeon and empathy as a human being. I suffered a serious industrial accident and he took very conservative measures to save my shoulder and psychological well-being. While traumatic in its' nature, having a shoulder replacement and ultimately a reversal was very successful and I believe that my best life is ahead of me. My future is bright because he walked me through every phase of recovery and helped be believe that all things were possible. Recovery was slow and steady and he was right with every decision he helped me make. I was truly blessed to have Dr. Gregorius as my guide. As an athlete himself, he understands the need to get people back into life, as an Orthopedist, he knows how to keep them there.
    Tina San Clemente CA — Apr 30, 2022
    About Dr. Theodore Gregorius, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013950450
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Gregorius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregorius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gregorius has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gregorius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gregorius works at California Orthopedic Specs in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gregorius’s profile.

    Dr. Gregorius has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregorius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregorius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregorius.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregorius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregorius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

