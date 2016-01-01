Dr. Theodore Greenzang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenzang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Greenzang, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Greenzang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Ana, CA.
Dr. Greenzang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Theodore Ralph Greenzang MD2010 E 1st St Ste 240, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 836-0741
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenzang?
About Dr. Theodore Greenzang, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1629133780
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenzang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenzang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenzang works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenzang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenzang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenzang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenzang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.