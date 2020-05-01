Overview

Dr. Theodore Grabow, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Grabow works at Maryland Pain Specialists in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

