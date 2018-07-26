Overview

Dr. Theodore Gourdin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, MUSC Health University Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Gourdin works at Charleston Gastroenterology Specialists, Charleston SC in Charleston, SC with other offices in SUMMERVILLE, SC and Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.