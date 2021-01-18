Overview

Dr. Theodore Goldman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Goldman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics and Gynecology at Huntington in Huntington, NY with other offices in Commack, NY and East Northport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.