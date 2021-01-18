Dr. Theodore Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Goldman, MD
Dr. Theodore Goldman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Goldman works at
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics and Gynecology at Huntington752 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 470-8940Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics and Gynecology at Commack777 Larkfield Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 470-8940
WGM Obstetrics & Gynecology7 Pulaski Rd, East Northport, NY 11731 Directions (631) 261-3322
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Goldman performed a partial hysterectomy on me and everything went perfect! Very little pain during recovery and overall very pleased with his professional manner and expertise.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1912968181
- Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Stony Brook University School of Medicine
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldman speaks French.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
