Dr. Theodore Golden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Golden, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Golden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Dr. Golden works at
Locations
-
1
Theodore A Golden, MD755 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 2111, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 362-2345
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Golden?
Dr. Theodore Golden made me a beautiful nose ???? I am very satisfied with his job. I didn't like it from the beginning tho as it still was swollen. It took two years to heal properly. Dr. Golden has golden hands. He did my surgery in blind and under local anesthesia.... During surgery I received Reflexology (feet massage). I woke up a few times His behavior is arrogant sometimes but he is a master virtuoso. ?? I woke up several times to cough up blood that could drain down the nasopharynx into the lungs. But my lungs were protecting by my waking up. This is the advantage of local anesthesia, to wake up and cough up blood, and not let it get into the lungs, as is the case with general anesthesia, which has a detrimental effect on health. I woke up and opened my eyes, heard conversations, heard a drill in my nose, but I did not feel pain. I at least have no bad memories. I chose the doctor carefully and knew what I was going for. I knew how patients should feel under local anesthesia.
About Dr. Theodore Golden, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1992914725
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golden works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.