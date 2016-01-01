Overview

Dr. Theodore Geffen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Candler County Hospital, Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Geffen works at Southcoast Medical Group in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.