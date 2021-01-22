Dr. Theodore Gabig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Gabig, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Gabig, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Stony Brook Medicine101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 689-8333
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and compassionated doctor!
About Dr. Theodore Gabig, MD
- Hematology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1538194360
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabig.
